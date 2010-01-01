Signed in as:
Join us from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Stone Soup 2024 is March 27!
The big day may have come and gone, but the work of St. Paul's Community Food Pantry never ends.
Stone Soup is on Wednesday, March 27, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.! Join us in the St. Paul's Episcopal Church parish hall, with parking on East 3rd St, between Reade St. and South Summit St.
252.752.3482
401 East 4th Street, Greenville, North Carolina 27858, United States
St. Paul's Food Pantry program began in 2006 when members of our congregation organized a small food pantry to provide food for 12 hungry families. As our mission grew, so did the community involvement and the number of families needing assistance. Today, we continue to feed our local families with the generous support of local restaurants who contribute to the annual Stone Soup fundraiser and the wonderful individuals, families and companies who support our cause by participating in our great community event. Although we didn't really start our pantry with a stone and pot, we did start very small and relied on our "village" to contribute.
The wonder of stone soup is that it feeds hungry people while bringing neighbors together to celebrate our own blessings.
St. Paul’s Food Pantry has three principal objectives: to distribute emergency food assistance to individuals and families in the Greenville area; to cooperate with partnering agencies so that recipients have access to the greatest number of nutritional resources; and to provide information about other social service resources available in the area. This completely volunteer program operates all year long in a building on the St. Paul’s Church campus. It provides bags of food to approximately 135 households of various sizes, and feed between 350-600 people each week.